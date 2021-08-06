‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: Chef Huda Cries Trying On Her First Wedding Dress

‘Cutthroat Kitchen’ alum Chef Huda begins the journey to find her wedding dress in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ and tears up when she puts on the first one!

Chef Huda, an award-winning chef and Cutthroat Kitchen veteran, is trying to find the wedding dress of her dreams in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 7 episode of Say Yes To The Dress. She’s brought along her friend, Wanda Durant, and mom Priscilla Clarke, for this exciting try-on.

Wanda and Priscilla have different visions for Chef Huda’s wedding gown. “I think she should go full glam,” Wanda says. “I think I would like her in something more form-fitted, mermaid type.” As for Priscilla, she says, “I would love to just see her in something beautiful, something grand.”

The dress consultant pulls some dresses for Chef Huda to try on. Out of the 4 picked out, Chef Huda decides to try on the blush-colored one first because her mom isn’t a fan of a wedding dress that has a color. “Just to rebel a little bit,” Chef Huda jokes.

Chef Huda admits she’s totally “open” when it comes to wedding dresses, but she’s also “excited and terrified.” When she tries on the blush gown, she immediately gets emotional. “I will not cry in the first dress,” Chef Huda says as tears come to her eyes.

“I didn’t expect to get emotional over a dress. I was never the girl who was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m getting married.’ It was like, okay, great. I found the love of my life, I feel very blessed. I didn’t think I was going to cry over a dress.” She adds the blush dress “set the bar high.”

Chef Huda was a record-setting winner on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen. She is now the owner of Chef Huda’s Kitchen in Washington DC. One of her greatest honors was cooking for the Obamas at the White House. Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.