Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Step In As Dad Skips Documentary Premiere — Photos

Val Kilmer was absent from the premiere of his new Amazon Prime documentary, so his children Mercedes & Jack stepped up to represent the family at the event.

Val Kilmer, 61, skipped out on the premiere of his new documentary, Val, on Tuesday, August 3 — but that didn’t mean that no Kilmer family members were in attendance. While the Top Gun actor was not present as he’s recovering from throat cancer, his son Jack, 26, and daughter Mercedes, 29, hit the red carpet together to represent their famous father. The two siblings dressed to the nines while posing at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles to celebrate the Amazon Prime documentary, which features footage shot by Val himself throughout his life.

Both Jack and Mercedes looked amazing for the big night. Jack, who brought Talulah Brown as his date for the event, was dressed in a black and white suit and black suede shoes. Meanwhile, Mercedes stunned in a black and gray striped dress and black heels. The brother-sister duo posed for photos both together and also with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. Jack was also snapped on the carpet looking as happy as ever with Talulah. See those photos HERE.

This isn’t the first time the siblings have stepped out at an event in place of their dad. On July 7, Jack and Mercedes attended the screening for Val at the Cannes Film Festival. Val did not attend the screenings, but his kids — whom he shares with ex wife Joanne Whalley —held down the fort well while looking fabulous as always. While Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels, Jack was a little more pared down in blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer.

Val, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime on Aug. 6, is made up of home movies that Batman Forever actor has taken throughout his life and career. “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I’m still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and be understood, but I want to tell my story more than ever,” Val said in the trailer, which shows behind-the-scenes clips of the actor and interviews with him during his battle with cancer.

Val has been open about his battle with cancer in recent years. He first confirmed that he had the disease in a 2017 Reddit AMA. His voice was nearly unrecognizable during an April 2020 interview with Good Morning America. Even though he might not sound the same as he once did in some of his most iconic roles (like Jim Morrison in The Doors or Gay Perry in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), the actor said his cancer treatment was working. “I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” he said at the time.