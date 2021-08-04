See Pics

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Step In As Dad Skips Documentary Premiere — Photos

Mercedes & Jack Kilmer
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Val Kilmer 'Top Gun' film screening, Camp Mabry, Austin, USA - 01 Sep 2019
Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer attend Amazon Studios "Val" Premiere Amazon Studios 'Val' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Aug 2021
Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer 'Val' photocall, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 07 Jul 2021
Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual "Simply Shakespeare" event at The Broad Stage on in Santa Monica, Calif 23rd Annual "Simply Shakespeare", Santa Monica, USA View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Val Kilmer was absent from the premiere of his new Amazon Prime documentary, so his children Mercedes & Jack stepped up to represent the family at the event.

Val Kilmer, 61, skipped out on the premiere of his new documentary, Val, on Tuesday, August 3 — but that didn’t mean that no Kilmer family members were in attendance. While the Top Gun actor was not present as he’s recovering from throat cancer, his son Jack, 26, and daughter Mercedes, 29, hit the red carpet together to represent their famous father. The two siblings dressed to the nines while posing at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles to celebrate the Amazon Prime documentary, which features footage shot by Val himself throughout his life.

Mercedes & Jack Kilmer
Mercedes & Jack Kilmer attend the premiere for dad Val Kilmer’s documentary in LA on Aug. 3 (Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock)

Both Jack and Mercedes looked amazing for the big night. Jack, who brought Talulah Brown as his date for the event, was dressed in a black and white suit and black suede shoes. Meanwhile, Mercedes stunned in a black and gray striped dress and black heels. The brother-sister duo posed for photos both together and also with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. Jack was also snapped on the carpet looking as happy as ever with Talulah. See those photos HERE.

Mercedes & Jack Kilmer
Mercedes & Jack Kilmer attend the premiere for dad Val Kilmer’s documentary in LA on Aug. 3 (Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Masika and Fetty Wap's Daughter Khari Barbie first Birthday Party at W. Hotel in Hollywood. Pictured: Masika,Fetty Wap,Khari Barbie,Masika Fetty Wap Khari Barbie Ref: SPL1453239 040417 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and Super Dad, Bradley Cooper makes sure to shower his daughter Lea with kisses before sending her off to school in New York. The doting father can't help but flaunt his amazing father/daughter bond for the world to see.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter share a GirlDad moment as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Pictured: Jay Z,Blue Ivy Carter Ref: SPL5155054 080320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

This isn’t the first time the siblings have stepped out at an event in place of their dad. On July 7, Jack and Mercedes attended the screening for Val at the Cannes Film Festival. Val did not attend the screenings, but his kids — whom he shares with ex wife Joanne Whalley —held down the fort well while looking fabulous as always. While Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels, Jack was a little more pared down in blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer.

Val, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime on Aug. 6, is made up of home movies that Batman Forever actor has taken throughout his life and career. “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I’m still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and be understood, but I want to tell my story more than ever,” Val said in the trailer, which shows behind-the-scenes clips of the actor and interviews with him during his battle with cancer.

Val has been open about his battle with cancer in recent years. He first confirmed that he had the disease in a 2017 Reddit AMA. His voice was nearly unrecognizable during an April 2020 interview with Good Morning America. Even though he might not sound the same as he once did in some of his most iconic roles (like Jim Morrison in The Doors or Gay Perry in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), the actor said his cancer treatment was working. “I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” he said at the time.