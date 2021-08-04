Meghan McCain Called A Hypocrite For Saying Chris & Andrew Cuomo Are ‘Worst Kind Of Nepotism’

Critics piled on Meghan McCain when she called out CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for not covering his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations as nepotism. They pointed out her own famous family.

All of the hosts of The View weighed-in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s, 63, sexual harassment allegations on Wednesday August 4. Meghan McCain, 37, called out both the governor and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, 50, for the anchor’s lack of coverage of Andrew’s scandals, via The Independent.

NY AG PROBE FINDS CUOMO HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN: After New York Attorney General Letitia James found Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and fostered a toxic work environment, the co-hosts react as he denies all sexual misconduct. https://t.co/177oFUzaqS pic.twitter.com/FLVbVU7Lb5 — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2021

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement on Tuesday August 3 that an independent investigation found that Cuomo had sexually harassed women, Meghan felt that anyone who doesn’t believe the allegations would “have to be a sociopath or a lunatic or just completely blind to reality in order not to take this as truth at this point.” Meghan also criticized Cuomo’s response, where he denied that he had sexually harassed anyone. She called him “defiant” and said she was “surprised” at his response.

After tearing into Andrew Cuomo, Meghan shifted her focus to both brothers. “Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother, and you’re hosting CNN. That’s nepotism. The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of,” she called them both out.

Meghan also referred to them both as “cowards” and claimed that if her brother was in the same situation, she’d discuss it on The View. She then explained that she felt that Andrew Cuomo should resign or be forced out of office, and the CNN anchor should face consequences as well. “I hope his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show,” she said. The View co-host also felt that there was double-standard, when the Cuomos would speak humorously on-air during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chris didn’t discuss the allegations against his brother. “It’s all disgusting. We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism,” she concluded.

It’s important to note that while Meghan is well-known as a co-host of The View. She comes from an influential family herself. Her father was U.S. Senator John McCain, who held the Senate seat for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018 and ran for president in 2008. Some viewers felt that it was hypocritical for Meghan to criticize the Cuomos for nepotism, when she herself is a major politician’s daughter.

@MeghanMcCain going off on the evils of nepotism on the last week of #TheView. Is this a subconscious self-own?? pic.twitter.com/I0iUaGuKQE — 🌊🌊🌊Anthony Spina🌊🌊🌊 (@AnthonySpina94) August 4, 2021

I say this to say Meghan McCain was projecting with that nepotism comment. You know we look at YOU as the poster child for nepotism. Hush! — Layla Job (@layla_job) August 4, 2021

#TheView Meghan McCain can’t talk about nepotism!! The only fucking reason why she’s on the view is because of nepotism. Fuck her. I can’t wait till she’s gone — 🏳️‍🌈Nate🏳️‍🌈 (@NatePhiddle) August 4, 2021

#TheView Nepotism is Meghan McCain’s middle name. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 4, 2021

Many fans were shocked that Meghan called it nepotism, and a lot joked that Meghan had also benefitted from her famous family. One viewer wrote that the co-host was likely “projecting” and called her “the poster child for nepotism.” Another person wrote that nepotism is “the only f**king reason why she’s on The View.” Another person hilariously wrote that “Nepotism is Meghan McCain’s middle name.”