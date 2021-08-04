News

J.P. Rosenbaum Files For Divorce From Ashley Hebert 9 Months After Split

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert
Sara Jaye/Shutterstock
Evening News Reporter

J.P. Rosenbaum has filed for divorce from Ashley Hebert after eight years of marriage. The former ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their split last October.

After eight years of marriage, J.P. Rosenbaum has officially filed for divorce from Ashley Hebert. Nine months after the couple announced their split, J.P., 44, filed the paperwork to dissolve their marriage in Miami-Dade County, Florida on July 28, per Us Weekly. The two, who met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette, announced their “amicable” split last October.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Ashley, 36, wrote alongside an Instagram post of the two. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten.” The two share son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4, together.

“Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” the former Bachelorette continued. “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children.”

J.P. shared the same photograph on his own Instagram page, detailing his “disbelief and extreme sadness.” He added, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.” J.P. also added that “there is no one to blame” for the split — and that the two have “done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”

“I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage,” he continued.

It is clear that the two still have love and respect for one another, as Ashley praised her soon-to-be ex-husband amid co-parenting duties in May. The former Bachelorette shared a photo of her kids at a museum with J.P. on IG and wrote, “Divorce is hard no matter what. But I can always count on [J.P.] to take the kids out on adventures and keep their days together filled with fun activities.” Ashley added, “Grateful.”