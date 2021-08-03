See Pic

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Rock Swimsuits While Hitting The Water On Family Vacation — Photo

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on in Culver City, Calif 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Amy Adams, Culver City, USA - 10 Nov 2018
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa Bryant arrive at the MTV Movie Awards, in Culver City, Calif. The show will air on Thursday, June 10 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2004, CULVER CITY, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia donned stylish swimsuits while soaking up the sun in the majestic water amidst their family vacation to Europe.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her daughters are living lavishly on their European family getaway. On August 2, Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia, 18, hopped in the ocean-blue water to relax and soak up the sun, while both dressed in fashionable swimsuits. Vanessa sat above Natalia and looked out at the water in a one-piece white swimsuit, while the soon-to-be college freshman sat comfortably in the water wearing a one-piece green bathing suit. The mother-daughter moment was photographed and shared to Instagram by Natalia, who used a palm tree emoji in the caption, though she did not share the location of the scenic destination.

Vanessa and Natalia, as well as 4-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri, have been enjoying a magical vacation in Europe. The family of four, plus friend Cat Gasol, first stopped in Croatia, where they posed for some fun snapshots in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones. In one post, Vanessa revealed her late husband Kobe Bryant had “allowed” their eldest daughter, Natalia, to go on a trip to Croatia back in 2020 but it was unfortunately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit. It’s beautiful!” she said.

After departing Croatia, the group headed to France and posed for more scenic snapshots at several tourist locations. Vanessa shared one pic of her and her three girls outside Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. They also explored Cannes, where baby Bianka went for a fun nighttime swim. Bianka and little sis Capri also played outside during the day in the water, which Vanessa described as “pure joy” on Instagram.

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant
Vanessa & Natalia Bryant attend the ‘F9: Fast & Furious 9’ premiere in LA on June 18, 2021 (Photo:Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kobe Bryant & His Daughters — Photos Of The NBA Star With Kids

Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Prior to their European vacation, Vanessa and the girls vacationed in Jamaica alongside Kobe’s family in June. Those in attendance included Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. During the trip, the entire group gathered together and hugged one another for a photo taken outside in front of palm trees before sundown. Vanessa captioned that pic, “Family” along with a heart, palm tree, and sun emoji.

While Vanessa and her girls have been loving traveling the world, they of course are always keeping Kobe and late daughter/sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant close to their hearts. The NBA legend and Gigi were killed in the helicopter crash in January 2020, as were six other passengers and the pilot. The group was traveling to Gianna’s basketball game at the time of the tragic crash.