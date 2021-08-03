Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Rock Swimsuits While Hitting The Water On Family Vacation — Photo

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia donned stylish swimsuits while soaking up the sun in the majestic water amidst their family vacation to Europe.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her daughters are living lavishly on their European family getaway. On August 2, Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia, 18, hopped in the ocean-blue water to relax and soak up the sun, while both dressed in fashionable swimsuits. Vanessa sat above Natalia and looked out at the water in a one-piece white swimsuit, while the soon-to-be college freshman sat comfortably in the water wearing a one-piece green bathing suit. The mother-daughter moment was photographed and shared to Instagram by Natalia, who used a palm tree emoji in the caption, though she did not share the location of the scenic destination.

Vanessa and Natalia, as well as 4-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri, have been enjoying a magical vacation in Europe. The family of four, plus friend Cat Gasol, first stopped in Croatia, where they posed for some fun snapshots in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones. In one post, Vanessa revealed her late husband Kobe Bryant had “allowed” their eldest daughter, Natalia, to go on a trip to Croatia back in 2020 but it was unfortunately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit. It’s beautiful!” she said.

After departing Croatia, the group headed to France and posed for more scenic snapshots at several tourist locations. Vanessa shared one pic of her and her three girls outside Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. They also explored Cannes, where baby Bianka went for a fun nighttime swim. Bianka and little sis Capri also played outside during the day in the water, which Vanessa described as “pure joy” on Instagram.

Prior to their European vacation, Vanessa and the girls vacationed in Jamaica alongside Kobe’s family in June. Those in attendance included Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. During the trip, the entire group gathered together and hugged one another for a photo taken outside in front of palm trees before sundown. Vanessa captioned that pic, “Family” along with a heart, palm tree, and sun emoji.

While Vanessa and her girls have been loving traveling the world, they of course are always keeping Kobe and late daughter/sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant close to their hearts. The NBA legend and Gigi were killed in the helicopter crash in January 2020, as were six other passengers and the pilot. The group was traveling to Gianna’s basketball game at the time of the tragic crash.