Phoebe Dynevor Wears A Crop Top & Shorts While On Stroll In London As ‘Bridgerton’ Resumes Filming

Phoebe Dynevor showed off her toned abs in a tiny crop top & shorts while going for a stroll around London.

Phoebe Dynevor, 26, is staying active now that Bridgerton has resumed filming and the actress put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display when she went for a stroll around London. Phoebe rocked a high-neck tight black crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt and styled it with a pair of high-waisted baggy green Wimbledon Championships Ralph Lauren shorts. She accessorized her sporty outfit with a white baseball cap, sunglasses, and navy Adidas sneakers.

Phoebe is always rocking some sort of chic active outfit and aside from this look, she posted a photo of herself in the forest on Instagram wearing a tight blue tie-dye spaghetti strap V-neck cropped tank top that showed off her abs and she captioned the photo, “There’s a lot going on in the world right now and for the last year or so being in nature has been my happy place.”

She continued the caption, “Sadly we’re not doing enough to look after it and the devastation over the world caused by flooding and heat waves is the planets cry for help. I mostly eat a plant based diet but there’s still so much more that I could be doing to help shape the world that we and the next generation will live in. You don’t have to become vegan overnight or ride a bike to work every single day. But little daily choices like consuming less meat and cutting down on plastic all make an impact.”

When Phoebe isn’t in workout clothes, she’s usually dressed to the nines and one of our favorite looks from her was her Wimbledon outfit back in July. She donned a Self-Portrait Khaki Long Sleeve Cut out Knit Midi Dress with a pair of white Neous Venus Leather Mules, a Missoma Sphere Ear Cuff, Missoma Small Sphere Hoop Earrings, Moy Atelier Come Fly with Me sunglasses in Tortoise Dream, and a Louis Vuitton Le Coussin Bag.