‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Wears Daisy Dukes As She Loves On Hubby Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska showed off her toned legs in a pair of cutoff daisy dukes while cuddling up to her hubby, Cole DeBoer.

Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska, 29, looked fabulous when she put her toned and tanned legs on full display in a pair of high-waisted black denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems. She styled the daisy dukes with a black tank top and a pair of mid-calf, pointed-toe red latex booties. In the photo she posted on Instagram, she’s hugging and kissing her husband, Cole DeBoer, 33.

Cole looked handsome as well when he rocked a pair of skintight gray jeans with rips at the knees and a white graphic T-shirt. The couple looked madly in love as they snuggled up against each other and Cole commented on her photo, “love you so much.”

While Chelsea is known for her bright red hair, the star shocked us all when she debuted a brown hair makeover at the beginning of June. For date night, she styled her long brown hair in loose effortless waves that landed all the way at her butt.

Chelsea and Cole are seriously the cutest couple and while they already have four adorable children together, they revealed back in July whether or not they want a fifth. When asked if they’ll have another kid in a Q&A on Instagram, Chelsea replied, “I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more.” Meanwhile, Cole chimed in the background saying, “But you know, if we do, we do. But yeah, who knows?”