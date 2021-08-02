‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Nightbirde Drops Out After Cancer Battle Takes ‘A Turn For The Worse’

Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, announced she would be withdrawing from season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ due to her cancer battle.

Nightbirde, one of the standout contestants on season 16 of America’s Got Talent, will sadly not be moving forward in the competition. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, announced on Monday (August 2) that she was dropping out of the NBC series due to her cancer battle. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

The Ohio native went on to thank her fans for their support and that “it means the world to me.” She continued: “Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.” Nightbirde receiving overwhelming support after announcing her decision, with stars like Hannah Brown, Chrissy Metz and American Idol alums Danny Gokey and Melinda Doolittle offering heartfelt messages in the comments section of her post.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, who are among the AGT judges panel alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, also supported Nightbirde. Both women shared Nightbirde’s announcement to their respective Instagram pages and added a joint supportive message to the singer. “Here’s to planning your beautiful future @_nightbirde 🙏 we will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows but the entire #AGT family loves you and is rooting for you ❤️ ,” the message read.

Nightbirde auditioned for AGT in June. She sang her original song “It’s Okay” and received overwhelming positive reviews (and a standing ovation!) from the judges. In fact, Simon, 61, awarded the singer with the coveted Golden Buzzer. During her audition, which has been viewed over 30 million times on YouTube, Nightbirde opened up about her cancer diagnosis to the judges and told them she was “okay.”

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs and my spine and my liver,” she shared. When Howie, 65, said “so you’re not okay?” Nightbirde responded, “Not in every way, no.” She then went on to tell the judges that “it’s important” for her to show others that she’s “so much more than the bad things that happen to me.” From there, Nightbirde completely brought the house down with her incredible performance. We’re now wishing her the absolute best in her health.