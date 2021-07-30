’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Deem Debuts 90 Lb. Weight Loss In Stunning Selfie — Before & After Photos

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Angela Deem looked so happy while showing off her 90-lb. weight loss in new Instagram selfies. See the photos.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem, 55, is debuting her new and improved look! On Wednesday (July 29), Angela posted a cheerful selfie taken in a car that featured the reality star showing off her incredible 90-lb. weight loss. Angela had a giant smile on her face while wearing a white jumpsuit, gold chain necklaces and pink hoop earrings for the selfie. She also had her hair pushed into a high ponytail. “Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for My Nick Hogan birthday dinner,” she captioned the post.

Angela again showed off her stunning look with a second selfie from the night out. This time, the TLC star posed with a friend at the birthday party, and once again looked happier than ever. She captioned the shot, “Love my Babies,” tagging birthday boy Nick, who is the son of Hulk Hogan, as well as Tana Lea and Debra Johnson.

On both posts, Angela’s followers flooded the comments section with complimentary messages about the star’s weight loss. “Looking good,” said Angela’s psychic pal Tracey Woolerton. Another follower told Angela that while she was “beautiful before,” now she “just seems beautiful and happy.” Angela was also told by a different fan that she looks “20 years younger.”

Angela first revealed she lost 90 lbs. in March. At the time, she told US Weekly that she went underwent both a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction while in Nigeria in August 2020. “I decided to do breast surgery while I’m there. Everybody’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Why not?’” she told the publication. “And then what about liposuction? … I said, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s do it all in one day.’” Angela also said that her smoking habit largely contributed to her weight issues, and “really thought that [she] would die” if she didn’t take matters into her own hands.

The reality star had a rough time after her surgery, telling US Weekly that the first three months post-surgery were the “hardest months of [her] life.” However, she pushed through knowing that her improved health would also positively affect her relationships with her loved ones, including husband Michael Illesanmi. “There’s benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer,” Angela said. “I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love.”