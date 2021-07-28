Watch

Holly Madison Says She Looked Like ‘A Stick’ & Had A Negative Body Image At Playboy Mansion

holly
Shutterstock
Holly Madison, former E! 'Girls Next Door'? reality star and Hugh Hefner's girlfriend, poses for a portrait in promotion of her tell-all memoir "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny", in New YorkHolly Madison Portrait Session, New York, USA
Holly Madison Holly Madison out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2019
Holly Madison Holly Madison out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 May 2019
Holly Madison Holly Madison out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Dec 2018 Holly Madison goes for a smoothie after the gym in Studio City View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Girls Next Door’ star Holly Madison has opened up about her struggles with ‘body dysmorphia’ and the pressure she felt while living with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy mansion.

Holly Madison has revealed her mental health suffered while living in the Playboy Mansion with the late Hugh Hefner. More than a decade after the 41-year-old left the house, she opened up about the pressure she felt to appear perfect in the iconic Bunny costume. In a July 28 TikTok video, Holly reflected on pics of herself dressed in the corseted Playboy costume and revealed she battled body dysmorphia at the time. “So for a recent post, I was looking for pictures of myself in a bunny costume. I came across one and it reminded me of a moment in my life when I was watching a playback of myself and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to lose weight,'” she said in the clip.

@hollyjeanmadison

Answer to @tattootarzan2021 #greenscreen you can her my dog in the background #bunnycostume #ClearGenius #XfinityFanthem

♬ Paint It Black (Originally Performed by Rolling Stones) [Orchestral Version] – Pop Orchestral Academy of Los Angeles

The former Girls Next Door star showed fans the snap of herself walking down a runway in a strapless black Bunny costume, with the signature thick bow choker. “I looked at myself when I looked like this and was terrified,” she recalled. “[I] thought that I gained weight and thought that I hadn’t stuck to my diet and thought that my thighs were huge. I thought, I need to lose five pounds at least. And that’s ridiculous … I’m sharing this because I think it might help people realize that sometimes our body dysmorphia is off the charts.”

She continued, “I really feel like worrying [about] what I look like has gotten in the way of me living my best life and living as happy as I could be. It’s not worth feeling bad about yourself.” Despite the difficult memories from that period in her life, Holly revealed she still owns a couple of outfits. “I have this one which is covered with Swarovski crystals. I have my first regular black one and a hot pink one,” she revealed, noting that she doesn’t plan to wear them again.

holly
Holly Madison. Image: Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Hugh Hefner's Partners: All Of The 'Playboy' Creator's Wives & Girlfriends Through The Years

Hugh Hefner, editor-publisher of Playboy Magazine, ca 1950s. Historical Collection
Playboy boss Hugh Hefner, right, poses with girlfriend Barbi Benton on a circular bed aboard his private jet a The Big Bunny, May, 1970 Hugh Hefner and Barbi Benton 1970
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Cfdc/Famous Players/Kobal/Shutterstock (5865558b) Shannon Tweed Of Unknown Origin - 1983 Director: George Pan Cosmatos Warner Bros./Cfdc/Famous Players CANADA/USA Scene Still Horror D'origine inconnue

“I’ve had two kids since then and one thing nobody talks about pregnancy is your ribcage will expand about an inch in circumference. Your baby needs oxygen so you need more space for your lungs. And the ribs don’t go back to normal,” she said. Holly also revealed that she had to get “zipped up in the suit” and had to “breathe out all the oxygen in [her] lungs just so the zipper could get up.”