Zendaya Shows Off Her New Braids In Gorgeous Selfie – See Her Hair Makeover

Zendaya debuted a brand new hairstyle when she rocked tight braids in a gorgeous new photo!

Zendaya, 24, is always switching up her look, and her latest hairstyle may just be our favorite. The actress showed off new cornrow braids in a stunning Instagram selfie where her hair was pulled back into long super tiny braids. Her new look is perfect for summer considering it keeps all of her hair out of her face, and she pulls off the look effortlessly. Before switching to braids, Zendaya has been rocking her hair naturally down in beach waves these past few months.

This is not the first time Zendaya’s rocked a braided hairstyle, in fact, just a few months ago she stunned in a Valentino campaign when she had her brown hair down in tight braids with extra-long extensions that ended all the way at her calves.

If there’s one thing for sure about Zendaya, it’s that she can pull off any look. Whether it’s a short bob, long curls, beach waves, or red hair – she always manages to look stunning. Zendaya’s braids definitely came as a shock though considering just last week Zendaya attended the Space Jam 2 premiere with a totally different hairstyle.

For the event, Zendaya threw her shiny hair back into a super high straight ponytail with the front of her hair slicked to one side and tucked behind her ears. She styled her retro pony with a color-blocked Moschino ensemble featuring super short satin shorts and a matching button-down top tucked in.