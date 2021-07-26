Pink Offers To Pay ‘Sexist’ Fines Against Norwegian Women’s Handball Team After They Wear Shorts

After the Norwegian Women’s beach handball team got fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms, Pink trashed the ‘very sexist rules’ and offered to cover the bill.

Pink is doling out the green to protest the European Handball Federation’s rules. The governing body fined the Norwegian women’s beach handball team a total of €1,500 (around $1,765, per CNN) after the team wore shorts, just like their male counterparts, to the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships. “I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,” Pink, 41, tweeted on Sunday (July 25). “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

The team shared their love for Pink by reposting her tweet to their Instagram story. “Wow! Thank you so much for the support,” they added, per CNN. The team also shared their gratitude for all the support they’ve received over this fight. “We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices,” the Norwegian Handball Federation official Twitter account tweeted. “We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with!”

According to International Handball Federation regulations, female-identifying players must wear biking bottoms “with a side width of a maximum of 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), with a ‘close fit’ and ‘cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg,’” per CNN. Meanwhile, male-identifying players are allowed to wear shorts that are “not too baggy” and 10 centimeters above the knee. Many female players say that the uniform is degrading, and Eskil Berg Andreassen, the team’s coach, told CNN that the team was fighting for the freedom “to choose” its own kit, adding that the required uniforms could discourage women from playing the sport.

In response to the criticism, EHF President Michael Wiederer said that “the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented. Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender.” However, the president said that such changes in regulations could not happen overnight.