Hailee Steinfeld Gets Cheeky As She Poses In Thong Bikini For Sexy New Selfie — Photo

Insert peach emoji here: actress Hailee Steinfeld rocked a thong bikini and showed off her sexy silhouette in a new summer selfie.

A peace sign in paradise: Hailee Steinfeld shared a cheeky new summer selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. The Dickinson actress, 24, rocked a baby blue bikini top and thong bikini in the photo captured via the reflection of a door, revealing just her silhouette. In the pic, Hailee flashed a peace sign against the scenic backdrop of the ocean.

been on dnd…,” she captioned the IG post with various emojis, including a bikini and peace sign. 
The star appears to basking in that rest and relaxation after a busy last few years. The actress currently headlines the Apple TV series Dickinson, a comedy that follows budding writer Emily Dickinson as she navigates the constraints of gender and society during the 19th century. The second season wrapped back in February, and it has since been renewed for a third. A release date has not been announced yet.
On top of starring as the titular character, Hailee also serves as executive producer. She reflected on what she learned behind the camera in an interview with Collider in January.  “I’ve always had an appreciation for how many people it takes to pull off something great,” she said. “Especially in regards to film and television, there are a lot of people involved that aren’t even on the set, and on the set, there are a lot of people.”

“As a producer, I’ve realized that the amount of work that every single person has to put into something in order for it to work is quite a lot, and I’m just so grateful for that,” Hailee added. The star also has another formidable TV role on the horizon: Kate Bishop in Disney+’s upcoming miniseries Hawkeye opposite Jeremy Renner. Hailee gushed about her excitement to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Collider.
“I’m just so honored to be a part of the MCU, and more so excited to be able to talk about it,” she said. “It’s been quite awhile that I’ve been having to keep that a secret, and I’m not good at that. It’s been a wonderful experience, developing this character and taking elements of her from the comics and what we know with her history. It’s just very exciting to be playing a character, much like Emily, that is so loved by so many people.”