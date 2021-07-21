Beauty

QWO: The New Cellulite Treatment That Erases Dimples On Your Thighs & Butt

cellulite
Atstock Productions/Adobe
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
CEO & Editor-in-Chief

Two women who were fed up with their cellulite tried the new QWO treatment & report that it worked. Here’s what you need to know.

“I felt like a teenager, there was such a difference,” Janine, a 43-year-old technology specialist, enthuses about her now cellulite-free legs.

Janine, who had been bothered by the cellulite on the back of her legs, especially after the birth of her child four years ago, is thrilled today with the results of a new FDA-approved cellulite treatment called QWO (aka collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes).

Kathleen Ferrazzano, a 38-year-old secretary agrees. “I’ve had cellulite for as long as I remember. I tried every cream, lotion, and treatment. You name it, I tried it. I spent thousands of dollars on creams and procedures,” she told HollywoodLife. “Now, I would tell anyone who’s worried about cellulite, just do it (QWO). You’ll be so happy.”

cellulite
These are before & after photos of a patient pre-treatment(left) and day 71 of their first injection of a new FDA-approved cellulite treatment called QWO (aka collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes). (Courtesy of QWO)

Related Gallery

Stars In Short Shorts -- See Pics Of Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes & More

*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy.Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine.Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82.Pictured: Penelope CruzBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski carries baby Sly as she arrives home with her husband Sebastian and his parents in New York. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

These QWO reviews should be music to the ears of the millions of women, who are frustrated by the tell-tale dimples so frequently seen on the backs of their legs and their buttocks. No amount of working out will get rid of them, which Janine can attest to. “I work out all the time, but no matter what I did and how slim I was, I had cellulite,” she reports.

“I didn’t have a weight problem, I had cellulite”, Kathleen agrees.

That’s because cellulite has nothing to do with diet or lack of exercise, according to Dr. Bruce Katz, the Director of the New York Juva Skin & Laser Center. Katz, a dermatologist, who is also a Clinical Professor at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, has been treating patients with QWO and participated in the FDA studies of the treatment, before its approval.

cellulite
The procedure involves three treatments, separated by three weeks each. An injection is made into every dimple on the patients’ thighs and/or buttocks. Pictured here is day 1, the first day of treatment, (left), & to the right are the results from 71 days later (right). (Courtesy of QWO)

“Exercise can improve the appearance of cellulite a little, but I’ve seen it on marathon runners and triathletes,” says Katz, who explains that cellulite is caused by fibrous bands that connect the skin to underlying muscles. When the bands start to thicken- usually after puberty, sometimes worsening after pregnancy – the bands pull down the skin and create the signature dimples known as cellulite.”

So why is cellulite something that afflicts women and not men? “The fibrous bands are vertical in women and when they thicken, they pull down,” points out Katz. “For men, the fibrous bands attach to the underlying muscle at angles, they are more diagonal. That’s why women develop fat pockets on the hips and thighs and men develop more in the stomach and therefore get ‘love handles’.”

Just like Kathleen and Janine, Dr. Katz has treated patients with other cellulite treatments including a laser treatment called cellulase, but none achieved the improvements of QWO.

cellulite
The enzymes in QWO – called collagenases – are injected into each cellulite dimple. These enzymes “attack the two types of collagen that are in the hardened fibrous bands under the skin and dissolves them,” explains Dr. Katz. Pictured here are before & after photos of treatment from day 1 (left) & day 90 (right). (Courtesy of QWO)

Here’s how QWO works to erase cellulite: the enzymes in QWO – called collagenases – are injected into each cellulite dimple. These enzymes “attack the two types of collagen that are in the hardened fibrous bands under the skin and dissolves them,” explains Dr. Katz.

The procedure involves three treatments, separated by three weeks each. An injection is made into every dimple on the patients’ thighs and/or buttocks.

Dr. Katz says that depending on the patient, he will need one or two vials of QWO. Each vial contains enough QWO to inject into 12 dimples and the needles are tiny.

Both Janine and Kathleen report that the needles are “uncomfortable” but not “painful.” “It feels like you’re getting little needles in your legs and buttocks,” describes Janine.

There is little downtime. Dr. Katz says patients only need to avoid exercise the day of treatment though Janine waited four to five days after her first treatment before hitting the gym again.

Both women said that soreness and some bruising were less of an issue after the second and third treatments.

But it was after just the second treatment that both women were astounded by the improvement in the look of their cellulite. “I was super, super satisfied,” Kathleen said after her second treatment. “After the second round, I was so improved that I felt like I didn’t even need to do the third,” Janine remembers.

Despite both women noticing the vast improvement in the appearance of their cellulite after two procedures, both were told by Dr. Katz, who treated them, that it was essential to complete the treatment.

They are glad that they did. “Now, I feel like my legs and buttocks are completely smooth”, relates Janine. “The cellulite is not completely gone, but it’s 95% gone,” reports Kathleen.

As for the time commitment, each treatment takes anywhere from about fifteen minutes to half an hour. Cost can vary depending on the dermatologist you see, but you can expect to pay about $695 per treatment for less than twelve cellulite dimples and $995 for up to twenty-four dimples.

Nevertheless, Kathleen and Janine, enthusiastically support their investment in the QWO treatment.

“For the first time ever, I’m wearing shorts on a vacation. I’ve been with my husband for eighteen years and I’ve never done that before,” says Kathleen.

“It’s like night and day from before I started the treatment,” shares Janine. “I now wear shorts and bathing suits without feeling self-conscious. I used to wear something over my swimsuits- now I don’t!”

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, go to the QWO website and go to the specialist-locator.