‘RHOBH’ Alum Camille Grammer Shades Erika Jayne For Crying Over Divorce & Legal Woes

Camille Grammer doesn’t think Erika Jayne was being authentic when she shed tears during the July 14 episode of ‘RHOBH’.

Camille Grammer threw major shade at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Erika Jayne, 50, after watching this week’s new episode of the series. Following the July 14 installment, in which Erika opened up about her divorce and legal woes while shedding mascara-laced tears like Lauren Conrad did on The Hills, Camille took to Twitter to weigh in on the drama.

“I wish you were there to yell ‘Shut it down!!’ every time Erika started to cry,” a fan tweeted at Camille, 52, to which she replied, “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming. Just saying.”

Lisa Rinna, who has previously told Camille she acts like “an a**hole on Twitter”, quickly came to Erika’s defense and commented on the situation, saying, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie.” Lisa then said Camille is “still” an “a**hole on Twitter”.

In the Season 11 episode, Erika reacted to being accused of stealing settlement funds and faking her divorce to hide assets. While talking to her co-stars, Erika claimed that she didn’t know anything about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi‘s, legal issues.

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” she said.

But after the episode aired, some fans questioned the support Erika received from her co-stars in comparison to how they previously treated Denise Richards after Denise was accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

When Camille was asked how she felt about the two situations, she said her former co-stars are acting “hypocritical”.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.