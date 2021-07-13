Fashion

Kendall Jenner Slays In Plunging Silver Dress, Sexy Bodysuit & More For New ‘ELLE’ Shoot — Photos

Another day, another magazine cover for Kendall Jenner, who slayed in a new ‘ELLE’ shoot rocking a slew of sexy looks!

When it comes to Kendall Jenner, 25, the supermodel is always gracing the cover of a magazine, and her latest stint was for the August 2021 issue of ELLE. Kendall looked fabulous as she modeled gorgeous new Fall pieces in Los Angeles while her jet black hair was cut into a shaggy mullet with curtain bangs. One of our favorite photos from the grungy shoot saw Kendall in a pair of black Wolford fishnet tights with an oversized black Prada bomber jacket, Prada platform shoes, a cropped lace Aisling Camps top, and high-waisted black NakedCashmere briefs.

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in this plunging sparkly silver Celine dress on the August 2021 cover of ‘ELLE.’ (Zoey Grossman)
She showed off her fabulous figure in this skintight LaQuanSmith bustier top styled with a pair of NakedCashmere briefs. (Zoey Grossman)

In perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot, Kendall looked stunning in a head-to-toe Celine by Hedi Slimane ensemble featuring a metallic silver pleated dress with a plunging V-neck, styled with an oversized plaid jacket on top of a denim jacket and hoodie. She topped her look off with a pair of knee-length leather boots.

Kendall put her long legs on full display in a pair of Wolford fishnet stockings paired with NakedCashmere briefs, an oversized Prada bomber jacket & a black lace Aisling Camps top. (Zoey Grossman)

Her outfits only got better from there as she rocked a plunging black N°21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua bodysuit with a plaid button-down shirt on top, styled with a pair of Khaite boots. She looked ready for fall in a long-sleeve red plaid Dior top with exaggerated sleeves styled with nothing but a pair of briefs and fishnets.

Kendall slayed in this head-to-toe Celine by Hedi Slimane outfit featuring a silver pleated V-neck dress styled with an oversized plaid jacket, denim jacket & hoodie, topping her look off with a pair of knee-high leather boots. (Zoey Grossman)

One of the wildest looks she wore was a pair of thigh-high gold Balenciaga boots that were made out of metal and looked robotic. She toned down the edgy footwear with a pale floral Balenciaga dress and a black turtleneck underneath. Kendall rocked so many fabulous outfits throughout the shoot and what we love about the model is that she can pull off absolutely any trend or outfit effortlessly.