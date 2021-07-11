See Pic

Richard Branson, 70, Makes History Launching On 1st Virgin Galactic Flight — See Pics

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Billionaire business magnate Richard Branson has realized his dream of going to space! The Virgin Group CEO flew to the boundary of space during a historic flight.

After nearly two decades of developing Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson has finally achieved his dream of going to space! The billionaire CEO was on board his company’s spacecraft VSS Unity on July 11, when it was launched above the skies of New Mexico. He was joined by pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci along with three Virgin employees: chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses, lead operations engineer Colin Bennett, and VP of government affairs Sirisha Bandla.

