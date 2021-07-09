‘Black Widow’ Post-Credits Scene: Everything You Need To Know — Spoilers

Natasha’s story in the MCU may be over, but Yelena’s is just beginning. The ‘Black Widow’ post-credits scene is going to propel Yelena right into the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers ahead!

The Black Widow post-credits scene picks up after Natasha Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Yelena Bolova pays a visit to her sister’s grave with her new dog, the one she always wanted. Yelena does her whistle call hoping to hear Natasha’s, but she doesn’t hear anything. There’s just silence.

As Yelena stands before Nat’s grave, someone else shows up. It’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the woman we first met in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She approached John Walker about doing some work for her. “You’re not supposed to be bothering me on my holiday time,” Yelena says to Valentina.

Valentina stresses that she’s just paying her respects. “You know coming here makes you look desperate,” Yelena says before adding that she wants a raise. Yelena has clearly been doing some work for Valentina. “Believe me, you’re going to earn it,” Valentina says.

Valentina has come here to hand-deliver Yelena’s next target. “Maybe you’d like a shot at the man responsible for your sister’s death,” Valentina tells Yelena. The target? Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye.

Yelena seems very interested in this assignment. “Kind of a cutie, don’t you think?” Valentina quips. Her words are literally dripping in sarcasm. Valentina doesn’t give a reason why Hawkeye is her target, but she’s got Yelena reeled in with an emotional hook.

Hawkeye is not responsible for Natasha’s death, but he was there when she died. Hawkeye and Natasha went to Vormir to get their hands on the Soul Stone. Natasha ended up sacrificing her life so Hawkeye could get the Soul Stone, a key component in defeating Thanos once and for all. Hawkeye was willing to die, but Natasha felt it needed to be her.

For Marvel fans, it’s not a surprise that Yelena’s storyline is intersecting with Hawkeye’s. In December 2020, The Direct reported that Florence Pugh would be joining Disney+’s upcoming Hawkeye series. Get ready for a face-off of epic proportions between Yelena and Clint. Black Widow is now out in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.