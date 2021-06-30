Irina Shayk Joins Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls For Sizzling Bikini Campaign For Revolve: Watch

Fashion

Irina Shayk Joins Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls For Sizzling Bikini Campaign For Revolve

Models Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls brought the heat in a sexy new bikini campaign video for Revolve & it’s seriously amazing!

Our favorite models, Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls teamed up for a new campaign video for Candice’s swimwear line with Revolve and the video is everything we needed and more. In the video, all three ladies are dancing around in bikinis on the beach showing off their fabulous figures to promote the collaboration between Tropic of C swimwear and Revolve. Irina looked fabulous in a black and white animal print string bikini featuring a triangle top and high-rise tie bottoms. Candice opted for a bright yellow bikini with a lowcut bralette top and the matching bottoms, which she chose to wear over the same pair of bottoms as Irina. As for Joan, she went with a stunning white two-piece that had a strappy triangle top that wrapped around her tiny waist and matching bottoms.

Not only do we love the campaign video, but we also love how close all three of these ladies are. They have all been promoting Candice’s line. Irina posted three photos of herself rocking different bikinis from the line and in two of the photos, she went completely topless, opting to wear just the swimsuit bottoms. In the third photo, Irina is pictured lounging on the beach wearing a yellow bikini with a tan crochet sarong. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the photo and Joan jokingly commented, “Marry me.”

Meanwhile, Joan posted another video of the girls rocking different bikinis while sitting on a flight of stairs with the caption, “So lucky to call these 2 incredible women friends. Thank you for always inspiring me and keeping me on my toes… @angelcandices @irinashayk.” We absolutely love the video of the three models looking fabulous in their bikinis and what makes it even better is that they’re all good friends in real life.