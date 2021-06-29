Ally Love Teases ‘Progression’ Of Dresses Inspired By Princess Diana & ‘Intersectionality’ For Wedding ‘Experience’

Ally Love will be pulling out all the fashion stops for her upcoming wedding! She spoke to HL & teased the deets!

Ally Love is embracing her “intersectionality” and multiple style inspirations to create an “evolution of dresses and looks” for her upcoming wedding to Andrew Haynes. The couple, who got engaged on a tropical vacation in December 2020, will host a multi-day event to celebrate their love later this year. Despite the ceremony being held on the beach, Ally told HollywoodLife.com that her dress is not “bohemian.” “With my wedding dresses — there is going to be a progression of the dresses — and the reason I say that is because I think that for myself, I’m not just one type of person. I feel like part of me is very traditional, like I think of Princess Diana and her wedding,” she Peloton instructor told HL while discussing her The Knot Registry. “Then there’s of course a part of me that’s very New Age and then there’s a side of me that’s like, I’m going to have fun, I’m the belle of the ball, call me your 2021 Cinderella!”

Ally teased that there are a “couple of outfits” and there will be “an evolution that happens throughout the entire day, from the ceremony to the after party, that will occur.” “I leaned into my intersectionality, and I represent all parts of myself in the progression of the wedding on that wedding day,” she said.

In discussing their registry with The Knot and their approach to their nuptials, Ally revealed that she and Andrew have “leaned into diversity” and chosen to “exemplify” their thoughtfulness in highlighting BIPOC vendors, organizations and creators. “We’re using a very big milestone in our lives to celebrate and lean into diversity of vendors and to highlight them on the registry, to highlight women owned business and BIPOC businesses and artists,” she explained.

Ally also set up a donation button that, if her guests chose, they could donate to the Miami performing arts school she attended as a child, which her family struggled to afford at the time. “We had access to training and that access eventually led me to New York, which led me to be who I am. I came to New York, I fell in love with New York, I got a scholarship to go to school. I started modeling, I created Love Squad, I became a CEO and founder of my own company. Dance led me into fitness and now, a Peloton instructor. So of course, we want to give back to that.”

Check out Ally and Andrew’s full registry on The Knot Registry and learn how you can help support BIPOC vendors and businesses.