Freida Pinto Pregnant: Actress, 36, Confirms She’s Expecting 1st Child & Shares Baby Bump Photo

Freida Pinto is going to be a mom! The ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ star announced that she and her fiancé Cory Tran are about to start a family.

“Baby Tran, coming this fall [heart emoji],” Freida Pinto, 36, posted on Monday (June 28). The actress – best known for her parts in Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and 2020’s Hillbilly Elegy – shared a pair of pregnancy pics of her with fiancé, photographer Cory Tran. In the second of the pics, Frieda cradled her growing belly while gazing into the eyes of the father of her unborn child.

The news was greeted with love by her fans and friends. “Noooooo way! No way?! So much love and so many congratulations, guys. So happy for you,” wrote Sam Clafin, who worked with Freida in Love Wedding Repeat. Olivia Munn added, “Congrats, sweet friend!!!!” and Mandy Moore wrote, “Congrats lady!!!” The whole comments section overflowed with messages of joy and heart emojis. “YaaaY! Huge congratulations.” “Beautiful Freida…Love you girl.” “The best news ever!!! Big hugs! Congratulations.” “Oh my goooodness!!!!” “Ooh my!!!!! Freida!! I’m so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!” “SUCH wonderful news. So happy!! Congratulations, big hug & God bless.”

Frieda and Cory have been romantically linked since 2017. “Life has never felt so fulfilling and wholesome,” she wrote on Instagram for his birthday in November 2020, “and I feel so grateful for your positive energy, your soulfulness, your intelligence, your street smartness, your goofiness, your kindness, and empathy, your relationship with Mother Nature, your groundedness that have all been, by default, now added to my life.”

“You make my world a better place every day. With you by my side, I have the strength and courage to face the toughest challenges (oh yes we have!) as well as fully enjoy the sweetest successes (and we sure have!). Thank you for being my love, my best friend, my partner, my advisor, my rock, and my loudest cheerleader.”

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement. “It all makes sense now,” Pinto wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense, and where I want to go completely makes sense. You, my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart.”