‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Kyle Richards Fights For Her Life In An Epic Battle Against Michael Myers

Kyle Richards makes a special appearance in the new trailer for ‘Halloween Kills’ — a movie that also sees the returns of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively.

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in Halloween Kills! The new trailer for the October 15, 2021 film dropped unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, and it looks terrifyingly thrilling. Especially during a scene in which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards battles the Boogeyman.

Jamie Lee Curtis is back to reprise her role as the powerful and fearless Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle also returns to reprise his role as the infamous stabbing killer, Michael Myers. James Jude Courtney also portrays Myers.

During production of the film, Jamie Lee treated fans to a teaser on set in a post on Halloween in 2019. She posted a 20-second video to Instagram of her on a gurney with bloody arms saying, “Happy Halloween”. The movie was supposed to be released in Oct. 2020, but due to COVID-19, it was pushed back to 2021.

Halloween Kills is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween — making the 2021 film the twelfth installment in the iconic Halloween franchise. Judy Greer (as Karen), Andi Matichak as Allyson, Dylan Arnold (as Cameron Elam), Charles Cyphers (as Leigh Brackett), Nancy Stephens (as Nurse Marion) and Kyle Richards (as Lindsey Wallace) all reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 films.

Halloween Kills also stars Anthony Michael Hall (as Tommy Doyle) and Robert Longstreet. The new film is out this fall and will be followed by Halloween Ends on October 14, 2022.