Tiffany Haddish Proudly Shows Off Her 40lb Weight Loss In Sexy Swimsuit Photoshoot: See Photos

Tiffany Haddish showed off her fabulous 40lb weight loss in a slew of sexy swimsuit photos & the comedian looks better than ever!

Tiffany Haddish, 41, worked hard to lose 40 pounds and the comedian proudly took to Instagram to show off her stunning figure in a swimsuit photoshoot. The actress posted a bunch of photos that reveal her new toned figure as she captioned the post, “Have a Great Monday #sheready Hairstylist @hair4kicks makeup @ernestocasillas body by God!” In one photo, Tiffany looked gorgeous while rocking a plunging one-piece white Balmain decorative buttons swimsuit that had gold buttons down the entire front. She posed in the ocean in the Bahamas while also rocking a sailor hat and her entire look was styled by celeb stylist, Law Roach.

In another photo, Tiffany is rocking a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline, cutouts on the waist, and mesh panels on the bottoms. She styled her look with a sexy diamond body chain. In her most recent photo, and perhaps our fave, Tiffany slays in a $26 Matte Collection Troy Bikini featuring a patterned triangle top with matching high-waisted cutout bottoms that have gaping holes on the sides. She styled her look with the matching chiffon Achilles Sheer Cover Up which retails for $32.

Tiffany looks better than ever so it only seems right to post a fabulous photoshoot of her rocking sexy swimwear. While many people binged during quarantine, Tiffany did the exact opposite, telling PEOPLE in an interview back in Dec. 2020, “During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds.” She explained that nutrition is what made her shed weight, revealing, “I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything.”