Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Claudia Rose, 28, As They Go ‘Out On The Town’

Michelle Pfeiffer’s latest Instagram gave fans a rare look at her 28-year-old daughter Claudia, whom she adopted as a newborn in 1993.

Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, is spending some quality family time with daughter Claudia Rose, 28. The Oscar nominee posted a rare snapshot of her stunning adopted daughter to Instagram on Saturday, June 19. “Out on the town with my girl ❤️,” Michelle captioned the adorable mother-daughter selfie.

Michelle adopted Claudia in March 1993. Eight months later, Claudia was christened on the same day that Michelle married TV producer/writer David E. Kelley. Michelle gave birth to the couple’s son, John Henry Kelley, on August 5, 1994.

Michelle is typically private about her children, but did open up about Claudia back in 2007 in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “There’s nothing typical about my girl,” the Ant-Man and the Wasp actress said of Claudia. “She’s a force to be reckoned with and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that!” Michelle also shared in the interview how her life changed after becoming a mom. “Well, one thing that’s great about having kids, especially given my career, is that it forces you out of your narcissism,” she said. “I mean, I’m in a career where my product is me. So it was nice to have something, someone, come along and take the focus off me. I really needed to give myself some distractions from myself.”

Michelle and David have had a strong marriage since they tied the knot. On November 13, 2020, Michelle shared a heartfelt Instagram post to mark 27 years of being married to the Big Little Lies creator. “My one and only for 27 years. 🙏 Happy Anniversary to my love 😍 @davidekelleyproductions,” she wrote.