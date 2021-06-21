Amelia Hamlin, 20, Slays In Blue Lace Lingerie After Celebrating Birthday With BF Scott Disick, 37

Amelia Hamlin never shies away from a sexy selfie & the model posed in blue lace lingerie after celebrating her birthday with beau, Scott Disick.

If there’s one thing for sure about Amelia Hamlin, it is that the supermodel always looks sexy no matter what she’s wearing. The model took to Instagram on June 20 when she showed off her fabulous figure in a two-piece blue lingerie set while lying down on a bed. She captioned the photo, “I know what you’re thinking… and yes I do own clothing. I just prefer @bouxavenue.” The post already has over 25,000 likes and counting and it is definitely one of her sexiest.

Amelia’s photo comes just a week after Amelia celebrated her 20th birthday with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, 37. For her birthday party, Amelia rocked yet another sexy ensemble from Natalia Fedner featuring a sheer gold tank top with a matching mini skirt that showed off her undergarments. She topped her look off with lace-up strappy nude heels. Aside from her birthday look, Amelia loves to show off her toned body in bikinis and lingerie. Another one of our favorite photos of her featured her in another sexy Boux Avenue lingerie set made up of a light pink lacy push-up bra and matching high-rise underwear. From her sexy string bikinis to her lacy lingerie sets – Amelia is always slaying on Instagram.

Amelia is always rocking some sort of sexy look – whether it’s a bikini or lingerie – and while we love seeing what outfit she’s going to wear next, it is her confidence that we truly love.