Lori Loughlin Resurfaces In TikTok Video With Mark Wahlberg & More To Celebrate HS Graduate — Watch

Lori Loughlin has appeared in a star-studded high school graduation video compiled by the father of a TikTok user named Faith.

Lori Loughlin was among the dozen A-listers who helped surprise a recent high school graduate. The former Full House star, 56, who has kept quiet since being released from prison after the 2019 college admissions scandal, appeared in a compilation video, which showed celebs like Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, Joshua Bassett, Gaten Matarazzo, Kat Dennings and Jonathan Groff, wish a TikTok user named Faith, a happy graduation. “Congratulations on your big day,” Lori gushed in the clip, while her former sitcom co-star, Bob Saget, later said, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”

While the recent graduate only shared short snippets of the videos submitted by the celebrities, she explained in the caption that some were more than a minute long, and she was “in tears by the end.” Of course, it was all thanks to her dad, however he didn’t have any special Hollywood connections, or use the popular app Cameo. The father-daughter duo explained in a follow-up video, that her dad works in IT for the Marines, and got very creative.

“I made a list of all the actors that Faith grew up watching and I emailed them on Thursdays. I think that’s what my trick is: emailing people on Thursdays. That’s when you get a response from people,” he explained. “And then I do a follow-up email on Fridays and you’re good to go.”

Faith then added, “He also found all the contact information from LinkedIn. He found producers and publicists and agents and all that jazz. That’s how he ended up being able to contact the celebrities. While he was messaging them, he was talking about how I was a big fan and kind of the stuff I went through this year and how I was graduating and his plans.”

She also revealed that not every A-lister responded to her dad’s request, however some chose to send her gifts instead! The lucky graduate said she received a handwritten letter from Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, signed pictures from Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Downey Jr., a signed copy of Matthew McConaughey‘s new book, and Ellen DeGeneres merch.