Sarah Jessica Paker Reunites With Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis For ‘SATC’ Reboot: First Pic

It’s like no time has passed! The ‘Sex & The City’ BFFs are back together again for the next chapter of the franchise, and SJP has your first sneak peek of the reunion!

“Together again,” said Sarah Jessica Parker on her Instagram as she shared with the world just what they were waiting for on June 11. In the first look of the anticipated Sex & The City revival series, And Just Like That, Sarah cozied up to her OG co-stars and ride or die friends, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, with the NYC skyline perfectly positioned in the background. She shared the photo as the women prepared to take on the roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all over again!

“Read through our first episodes,” she continued in the caption. “Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.” The continuation story will welcome back many of the beloved cast members from the original series. Just recently, it was confirmed that all of the ladies’ significant others would also be back: HBO Max confirmed that Chris Noth would be reprising the role of Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Miranda’s hubby Steve, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s lovable hub.

Not returning is the iconic fourth member of the Sex & The City Fab Four is Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. After a very public and brutal falling out with Sarah, it was confirmed early on that Kim would not be reprising her role in the series. Though she has not spoken out directly about the Sex and the City revival, she did like a tweet that a fan wrote. “I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first,” the tweet read. There’s no word yet as to how Samantha’s absence will be addressed on And Just Like That.

The Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, does not have a release date yet, but it will air on HBOMax and is expected to arrive on the platform some time in 2022. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, SJP did tell Vanity Fair in early 2021 after the announcement of the show that she’s excited to explore Carrie’s life in her 50’s.

“I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today,” she said. “What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Since Miranda and Charlotte will be mothers of teenagers, Sarah also wondered (pun intended), “What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?”