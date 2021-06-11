Reese Witherspoon Gives The Best Tip To Have The ‘Perfect Summer Body’ Every Person Should Follow

Listen up: Reese Witherspoon shares her personal take on what you need to do to achieve the perfect summer body — and we know you can do it!

If you’re looking for a solid and practical workout tip to tryout before booking your summer vacation, then look no further than Reese Witherspoon’s,45, Instagram account. The Academy Award winner shared with her millions of Instagram followers her number one advice for achieving a smokin’ summer body. So, what is it? Well, you simply need to …. have a body That’s all! Look, you just did it! Good for you!

Jokes aside, the founder of the Hello Sunshine Media Company, which seeks to empower woman in the industry by helping them chart their own path and control their narrative, posted the message of body positivity to her Instagram account on June 11th, right as the country gears up to reopen after a year of lockdown. Reese, who is always looking for a way to get people to smile and laugh, simply captioned the picture, “a thread,” along with an upside-down smiling emoji.

Currently on a summer vacation herself, Reese has been keeping her fans up to date with her every step, from posting videos of her sipping martinis at sunset on the beach, to lounging on the front porch with her good friend Heather Rosenfield, and even teasing about doing a travel show together. In a funny video posted on June 10th the This Means War actress uploaded a video of the two of them sitting on a porch swing, laughing to the tune of “European Dinner Society” by French Café, as the sun went down. Reese even captioned the photo, “It’s totally normal to pretend we are haute-interior-exterior-design-luxury-lifestyle-home-chic influencers, right? BFF travel show on @hgtv next!,” along with manicure, palm trees and a martini emoji.

The stylish A-lister, who is known to rock a summer wedge shoe here and there, has also created her own clothing line where she can continue to spread the message of body positivity and self-love. Draper James, inspired by her Southern heritage and named after her grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James, is a clothing brand that represents her love and romance of the south, and is meant to make every woman feel pretty and elegant for every occasion.