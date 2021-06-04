Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Fan Mocks Her Changing ‘Baby Voice’ On ‘KUWTK’

Fans watching the June 3rd episode of ‘KUWTK’ took to Twitter to comment on Khloe Kardashian’s ‘baby voice’ and the Good American founder was quick to respond.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, didn’t waste any time chiming in when Twitter users started talking about her “baby voice” on the early episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While last night’s episode was airing, fans commented that “everyone’s voice changed so much” over the course of 20 seasons of the reality juggernaut — and they singled out Khloe for her “baby voice.”

“I feel like kim’s changed 100 [percent], kourt and khlo lowkey the same except khlo got rid of that baby voice she used to talk in from time to time LMAO,” one fan wrote.

Khloe saw the comment and hopped on to Twitter to share her thoughts. “I don’t understand how my voice was different back then?” she tweeted. “It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly, I was past puberty at this point, LOL.”

Fans were quick to reply to Khloe’s comment. One even joked: “maybe you had another puberty phase???”

This isn’t the first time the subject of Khloe and her sisters’ changing voices have come up. In 2018, Kim Kardashian tweeted about a 2010 interview with Ellen DeGeneres and admitted, “I’m really baffled by how my voice has changed so much!”

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, echoed the sentiment again this year and told Vogue in March that she and her family are “blown away” by the change in their voices.

“It’s the thing that has us absolutely blown away,” she told the fashion outlet while talking about the final season of KUWTK. “We have no idea what happened to our voices; we have completely different voices. … I look back and I think, ‘Oh, my God, there’s so many embarrassing things that are on TV for the world to see.’”

Over the course of the long running show, which premiered in 2007, the family has shown all their ups and downs and this final season is no different. Tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on E! to catch all the drama.