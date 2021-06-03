Kathy Hilton Goes Viral After She Asks Kyle Richards What Channel ‘RHOBH’ Airs On — Watch

Fans can’t stop laughing at Kathy Hilton’s livestream with her sister, Kyle Richards. Kathy doesn’t appear to know where to watch ‘RHOBH,’ despite joining the Bravo show as a ‘friend’ for Season 11.

Kathy Hilton‘s question during an Instagram livestream with her sister and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, has sent the Internet into a fit (of laughter). “Everyone’s got to tune in for the West Coast feed at eight o’clock,” Kyle told viewers of the livestream on June 3, in an attempt to promote Season 11 of RHOBH that just premiered on May 19. This prompted Kathy to ask, “What channel is it on? Because a lot of people ask me.”

Kyle was taken aback at the fact that Kathy didn’t know what channel her own show is airing on. “What do you mean what channel is it on? It’s on Bravo, Kathy!,” Kyle exclaimed. Kathy attempted to defend herself, which just made fans laugh even harder. “There’s other places! It’s on Hello and it’s also on Apple, right?,” Kathy asked. Yes, Paris Hilton‘s mom referred to the streaming platform Hulu as “Hello.”

This back-and-forth exchange left fans in tears (from laughing). “I actually am crying,” one fan wrote under a screen recording of the clip, shared by Christian Gray Snow. Another fan commented, “I have tears in my eyes,” and a different viewer mused, “It’s Kathy’s world and we’re just living in it.” Multiple people were calling Kathy an “icon,” like one person who wrote, “I don’t know what we did to deserve this absolute icon.” Even Kathy and Kyle’s co-star, Dorit Kemsley, chimed in. “It’s too good,” the RHOBH star commented and added a laughing emoji.

Although Kyle joined Season 11 of RHOBH as a “friend” on the show, she has already been stealing the spotlight. One scene in particular from the show’s June 2 episode has been going viral: amid the cast trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy hops into Kyle’s bed at around midnight. Instead of going to sleep, however, she proceeds to eat chips, read a stack of newspapers and sip on a Red Bull…which she mistook for a “soft drink.”

Kathy hilton not knowing who teddi is makes my heart melt 💕💕💕 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/nVTMrYQ08s — BRAVOpinions (@BRAVOpinions_) May 30, 2021

Fans can’t get enough of Kathy. She also unintentionally sent the Internet into an uproar when Kyle posted a video of her good friend and former RHOBH co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, dancing in a bikini. However, Kathy didn’t seem to know who the longtime Bravo star was. “Who is that dancing?,” Kathy commented underneath her sister’s video that was posted at the end of May, which has since been deleted (you can see a screenshot of her comment above, though). It looks like Kathy needs to study up on Bravo some more!