Doja Cat Looks Incredibly Sexy In Sheer Gown At iHeartRadio Music Awards — Pics

Doja Cat absolutely stole the show at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 when she rocked a completely see-through green gown.

There’s nothing we look forward to more than when we see what Doja Cat will wear on a red carpet because she is constantly surprising us. That is exactly what she did when she arrived at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27. The rapper absolutely slayed the carpet wearing a completely see-through green gown with nothing but a pair of high-waisted green panties underneath. The sheer gown featured a high neck and a crisscross bodice that covered her chest which was completely braless and her toned abs and legs were on full display.

Doja Cat’s stunning gown was by Brandon Maxwell and was loose and airy, which was fun and playful on the carpet. She styled the dress with a pair of metallic green D’ACCORI heels that were covered in jewels and sky-high, as well as jewelry by Roseark which included her massive dangling earrings. As for her glam, hairstylist, JStayReady, left her black hair down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle, while makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, gave her a sexy burnt red smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a mauve lip. In true Doja Cat style, her nails, done by Saccia, were extremely long green claws that she loved to show off on the red carpet.

Not only did Doja Cat look flawless on the red carpet, but she also slayed her performance at the show as well. For her performance, she opted for a more conservative look rocking a white lace EYANATIA dress with poufy sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and an asymmetrical hemline that was slit on one side revealing her toned legs. She styled the dress with a pair of white Thousand Fell sneakers and topped her look off with Roseark jewelry. Later on that night, Doja took home the award for Best New Pop Artist, when she swapped her two dresses for a plunging V-neck Miu Miu dress covered in kittens and paired with black strappy, sky-high platform D’ACCORI heels. All three of Doja Cat’s looks were fabulous but we especially loved her sexy green sheer gown on the red carpet.