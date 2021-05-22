Laura Prepon Shares Easy One-Pot Recipe & Reveals What She Loves To Cook With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

If you want to whip up a quick meal but you’re stumped on what to do, the former ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star has the perfect solution.

If – after more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic – you’re sick and tired of cooking and facing a sink full of dirty dishes – Laura Prepon has a great recipe for you. The former Orange Is the New Black star is a foodie who has turned her passion into a new cookware line, PrepOn Kitchen. Now, she’s sharing her super easy one-pot recipe with HollywoodLife readers.

The stovetop cod recipe (which you can see below) is her go-to way to cook fish (as you can see in the video above, where she uses the same technique to poach salmon). As the 41-year-old mother-of-two says in the clip, this method is perfect if you don’t want to “smell up your house and your apartment” with fish and you’re hankering after something that involves “zero clean-up.”

Finding solutions for tricky problems is the inspiration behind PrepOn Kitchen, which is available on HSN. Laura’s love of cooking is something that has rubbed off on her 3-year-old daughter. In fact, the toddler is already her mom’s sous-chef when they make their breakfast favorite.

“She’s obsessed with pancakes,” Laura says of her daughter, whose name she prefers to keep private. The actress likes to mix up the recipe by focusing on gluten-free options, using quinoa, almond, or even buckwheat flour.

“I put blueberries and walnuts in it and my daughter loves the blueberries and she is also really into walnuts now,” the actress says. “The other cool thing too is she’s now at a point where, because she’s three and a half, she can hold a measuring cup and level it off…safely.”

“I never give her anything sharp,” Laura says, noting that the little girl uses a “safe knife.” Her daughter also likes to crush the walnuts. “I give her walnuts in a baggie and she can smack them and put them up,” the former That ‘70s Show star says.

“It’s a great recipe because she can feel like she’s a part of it,” says Laura, who also has a 1-year-old son. “And then she has that feeling of, not only cooking with her mom, but also then we eat it. It’s like the feedback loop of, ‘Oh, I’m cooking this nourishing thing. I’m with my mother and now I’m with my whole family.’”

When it comes to a quick and easy evening meal that Mommy (or Daddy) can do with a minimum of fuss, Laura suggested this Stovetop Cod recipe, which she also shared in her 2020 book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. Bon appétit!

Laura Prepon’s Stovetop Cod

Ingredients:

2 (8oz) boneless cod fillets

Juice of half a lemon, plus wedges for serving

Olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of Italian flat-leaf parsley (optional)

1 tablespoon of butter

Instructions: