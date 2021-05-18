‘The Voice’s Kenzie Wheeler Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Ever Cut His ‘Trademark’ Mullet

Kenzie Wheeler’s mullet has been a scene-stealer this season of ‘The Voice.’ The singer revealed the future of his mullet in a new interview.

Kenzie Wheeler has been one of the standout stars of The Voice season 20, and not just for his singing voice. The country crooner has been rocking a mullet for every performance. Kenzie is proud of his mullet, and he isn’t looking to cut his hair any time soon.

“My dad had long hair for a long time and a couple of buddies grew mullets, so I was like, ‘I’m going to grow a mullet.’ It is my trademark now, like you said, on the show and to America, so I don’t think I can ever cut it off,” Kenzie told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the May 17 episode of The Voice.

Kenzie is a member of Team Kelly, but Blake Shelton has been a fan of Kenzie’s from the start. Blake raved over Kenzie’s mullet after his blind audition. When Kenzie asked if Blake was going to grow one, Blake said, “That’s why I’m getting a good look at it.”

The 22-year-old from Florida also gushed about his mother, who helped him follow his music dreams all the way to The Voice. “My mom has always been one of my biggest supporters, and she’s always helped me through so much with music and through life,” Kenzie said. “I put this off for a while. I always wanted to give The Voice a try, a shot. I guess this past year was the time. I sent a video in, and she helped me put it together. So I sent the video in and here we are.”

The Voice season 20 will air on May 24 and 25. Kenzie is hoping to be one of the lucky finalists to make the cut. Kenzie said winning The Voice would be a “great thing” to help kick off his career. The results of who makes it to The Voice season 20 finale will be revealed on May 18.