Rob Murat Teams With Adina Thembi To Sing About The Struggles Of The Heart In ‘Love Me Love’

‘On My Block’ guest star Rob Murat and the award-winning Adina Thembi have united on a song about lovers divided over a lack of trust, and they tell HL why ‘Love Me Love’ is a ‘special one.’

So long as there is love, heartbreak, and raw animal magnetism in the world, there will always be a need for sultry, synth-fueled sex jams like “Love Me Love.” The song, premiering here on HollywoodLife, sees Rob Murat – best known as Coach Ron on Netflix’s On My Block – flex his R&B muscles on a song that sees him wrestling with desires, mistrust (“Don’t mean to be that Mister ‘Insecure’ / Love me some Issa Rae / but you’re much more”) and other conflicting emotions that tangle him up in knots. On the other end in the award-winning Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi, who delivers a powerhouse performance while telling Rob’s lovesick fool to stop “stressing me out” and enjoy what they have.

“I find the lyrics of the song – especially my verse – very empowering, and I love that!” Adina tells HollywoodLife with a laugh. “All in all, I think it’s an amazing opportunity to showcase this other side of me to my listeners! Rob is a talented artist, and this collaboration is a special one! I can’t wait for the rest of the world to hear.” The world won’t just hear it – they’ll see it and feel it, especially when the accompanying music video hits the internet.

“The song is here, and the music video – on which I make my directorial debut – is coming!” Rob tells HollywoodLife. “I’ve tapped into quite a bit of my creativity on this project – from writing and producing the song to crafting a global concept for the visual and assembling the perfect teams both in the US and in Ghana to execute it. Adina is a certified gem! This collaboration is an experience I can’t wait for people to jump into. Fair warning: Hold on tight… It’s a crazy ride!”

This crazy ride has brought together two amazing talents for an incredible piece of music. Rob – who appeared on Bones and acted opposite Halle Berry in CBS’s Extant – has recently earned a buzz for his music. Sports fans would also know his voice from ESPN, as he’s been narrating numerous TV campaigns and nationally televised events. For those unaware of Adina, she is a GMA (UK) Best Female Vocalist winner and a two-time VGMA Female Vocalist of the year. Recently, she made history by becoming the most nominated female at the Ghana Music Awards. She also took home “Best Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year” at the 2021 3Music Awards. A style icon in her native Ghana, she’s fast building a fanbase beyond her county’s borders – so now would be the time to follow her on Instagram and say you were there before she blew up in the States.