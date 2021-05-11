Bill Gates’ Luxe Hideout Discovered After His $150 Billion Divorce Announced – Pics

Bill Gates has reportedly been staying at a gorgeous ultra-exclusive California golf club for several months in the midst of his divorce from wife Melinda Gates because he ‘saw’ the split ‘coming for a long time.’

Bill Gates, 65, is making sure to get some privacy as his $150 billion divorce from his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, 56. The Microsoft founder has been staying at The Vintage Club, an ultra-exclusive golf club in Indian Wells, California, for around “three months”, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. The impressive 712-acre location dubs itself as “one of the United States’ most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities” and has glorious pics taken on site to prove it. Check out the pics of the club HERE.

“Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time because he’s been there for around three months,” the source said about the businessman’s stay at the club. Bill, who owns a home on the property, was spotted there along with his daughter Jennifer Gates, 25, and her fiance, Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar, this week, the insider further claimed. Other billionaires like Charles Koch, Philip Anshultz and Dennis Washington are also members of the prestigious club.

The club’s website shows impressive photos of the property and gives information about its history as well as ways to join. It costs $250,000 to join and some of the prices of their homes range from $2.3 million to $20 million, Page Six reported. Some of its features include an 85,000-square-foot clubhouse at the epicenter and various restaurants, a spa, and two 18-hole golf courses.

Bill reportedly spent a whopping $12.5 million for his home at the club in 1990. It is a 13,573-square-foot house that has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is placed near a beautiful golf course.

The reports of Bill’s hideout comes after he and Melinda shocked the public when they announced their intent to divorce via social media on May 3. Court documents that the soon-to-be ex-wife filed near their home in Bellevue, Washington, revealed she’s not seeking spousal support from Bill’s $130 billion fortune, and The Wall Street Journal reported she’s been speaking with divorce lawyers since 2019 because the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Melinda was also reportedly concerned about Bill’s previous dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “[The Vintage Club] is the perfect place for Bill to hide out from anyone who wants to question him about his divorce or his alleged ties to Epstein,” Page Six‘s source also said about the reason he’s hiding out. When asked about his association with Epstein in the WSJ in 2019, Bill said, “I met him. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him.”