Teresa Giudice’s ‘Amazing’ Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Finally Makes His ‘RHONJ’ Debut

Teresa Giudice is falling in love! She made that very clear during the May 5 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, just before her man, Luis Ruelas, finally made his debut on the show.

While cleaning out her garage, Teresa scolded her brother, Joe Gorga, for discussing her relationship on the show before she was ready. But Joe, 41, tried convincing Teresa to enjoy her new romance and not care who knonws about it since Luis, 46, seems like “everything you ever wanted in a man.” He said, “I always wanted somebody to love you, hold you and tell you you’re beautiful. To make you feel like a woman” — especially after her ex, Joe Giudice, never told her “anything nice”.

And Teresa agreed. She went as far as saying Luis is “the most amazing guy I’ve ever met. He really is”. But she wouldn’t give Joe any more details than that.

“Even though I’ve been with Louie a few months and I really enjoy being with him; he makes me laugh and he’s so smart. In the past I have opened up my life and doing that hasn’t gone so well,” Teresa, 48, said. “I don’t trust a lot of people, so this time I am not going to tell anyone until I feel secure in the relationship.”

Later, when Melissa Gorga met up with some of the ladies to celebrate Jackie Goldschneider‘s birthday, she said she already met Luis and, “I believe” he is Teresa’s next “husband”. Melissa further explained, “She totally lets her guard down with him and that’s how I know [he’s] the one.”

Finally, in the final few minutes of this week’s episode, Teresa talked to her daughter, Milania, as she got ready for a dinner date with Luis. Milania admitted she “really likes” Luis, even though it’s “weird” to say her mom has a boyfriend. But because Teresa “seems really happy with Luis,” Milania said she’s happy for her.

In her confessional, Teresa said, “I’ve met other guys, you know, but there was no connection. But when I met Luis, it was totally different. We have so many things in common — we’re on the phone all night long.”

Milania said it seems like Teresa’s “in love” with him, however, she said she wants to wait a bit before saying that. “We’re taking it slow,” she said.

Then, just as the episode was about to end, Luis appeared on camera as he approached Teresa’s front door with a bouquet of flowers. But before she could open the door, the episode ended with a “to be continued” message.

In other RHONJ news, Dolores Catania clapped back at the ladies after they participated in an unofficial poll about her romance with David, and Joe Gorga got some shocking health news (he was passing a kidney stone).

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.