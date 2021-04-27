Exclusive Video

Audra McDonald Screams When She Learns Diddy Is Her Cousin In ‘Finding Your Roots’ Preview

Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy spends quality time with his children at Disneyland Celebrating his son Chance's birthday. Diddy, or Sean Combs, Was seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse hat that he wore proudly throughout the entire trip as he celebrated with all of his kids at the theme park. they were seen riding many of the park's attractions including Space Mountain and Splash Mountain. Sean looked like a very proud father as he walked with his arm around his daughters and holding his other kids closely throughout the day. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs, P Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470312_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Audra McDonald freaks out when she discovers that Diddy is her DNA cousin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Finding Your Roots.’ She even admits she ‘kissed’ her cousin!

Audra McDonald’s family secrets are being explored in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 27 episode of Finding Your Roots. When her DNA is tested along with other people who’ve been on the show, there’s a surprising revelation. There’s been a “significant match!”

Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits down with Audra to reveal the results. When she turns the page and sees Sean “Diddy” Combs, Audra screams. “Are you kidding me?” she says. “No way!”

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald and Diddy in ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ (Everett Collection)

She adds, “I kissed my cousin!” Henry explains that Audra is “DNA cousins with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who once starred alongside her in a revival of A Raisin in the Sun.” Diddy and Audra starred in the 2004 Broadway revival. The TV movie of the play aired in 2008 on ABC. Diddy and Audra played husband and wife.

Audra says being related to Diddy is “amazing” and “hilarious.” Henry notes that Audra and Diddy “share an identical stretch of DNA on your 12th chromosome,” so that means they “share a distant ancestor somewhere in your family tree.”

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald in the April 27 episode. (PBS)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. season 7 premiered back in January 2021. The new season consists of 10 episodes, and the episodes will explore ancestry stories of Glenn Close, Andy Cohen, Jim Gaffigan, Kasi Lemmons, John Lithgow, Jane Lynch, Christopher Meloni, Tony Shalhoub, Nina Totenberg, John Waters, Pharrell Williams, Clint Black, Lewis Black, Gretchen Carlson, Rosanne Cash, and more.

In sharing their stories, Finding Your Roots uses every tool available, from cutting-edge DNA research to old-school genealogical sleuthing, to reveal long-buried secrets. Spanning the globe, the series compiles family trees in these new episodes that trace throughout the United States and Canada; across Europe and Africa; and more. Episode to episode, audiences will meet guests’ ancestors who were business people and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and immigrants, the persecuted and the persevering under the most extraordinary circumstances. Together, the arc of each guest’s family personalizes history while emphasizing the human connections that unite everyone. Finding Your Roots airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on PBS.