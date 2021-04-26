‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge May Join ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff After Talks With Lisa Rinna ‘Fizzled Out’

Producers of the new ‘Real Housewives’ all-stars special are really trying to get Tamra Judge to join the group.

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer appear to be having fun in Turks & Caicos while filming Peacock’s new Real Housewives all-stars spinoff, but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re about to get at least one unexpected visitor — and no, it’s not RHONY alum Jill Zarin, so fans won’t be getting a repeat of Scary Island.

Instead, an insider close to production told us, “Producers are desperately trying to get [RHOC alum] Tamra Judge to [join the cast halfway through]. Producers had been talking to [RHOBH star] Lisa Rinna because they wanted her, too, but those conversations fizzled out.” We’re told that both the money offered and lack of interest were factors in Lisa not participating.

As fans have seen on social media thus far, Cynthia, Luann, Melissa, Teresa, Kenya, Kyle, and Ramona arrived in Turks & Caicos on Sunday. No other details have been revealed by the cast, but Bravo super-fans have claimed that Ramona and Kenya immediately got into an argument over the house’s room situation and who’d get the biggest one. Shocking, right? (NOT!)

Anyway, we’re told that producers want this series to be a long-lasting with multiple seasons. Other stars from various Bravo series may join future seasons as well.

A rep from Peacock confirmed that the cast for this first installment of the untitled series will include Cynthia, Luann, Melissa, Teresa, Kenya, Kyle, and Ramona. They had no comment about others joining the cast midway into filming, but did confirm the series will stream on Peacock.

HollywoodLife also reached out to Tamra Judge and Lisa Rinna’s reps, but we did not receive an immediate response.