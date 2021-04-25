Rita Moreno, 89, Stuns In Burgundy Strapless Gown & Matching Coat At 2021 Oscars

Rita Moreno stole the show at the 2021 Oscars on April 25 when she wore a strapless burgundy gown with a matching velvet coat.

It was a night to remember at the 2021 Oscars and Rita Moreno was the star of the show. The 89-year-old actress looked absolutely fabulous on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on April 25. In true Rita style, she looked stunning in a form-fitting strapless burgundy gown with a mermaid style skirt. She styled the frock with a matching oversized velvet coat that was completely encrusted with jewels. She accessorized the look with a large beaded necklace in the same crimson color as her outfit. Giant baubles and earrings tied her whole look together.

When it comes to award shows, Rita always goes big. How can we ever forget the ensemble she put together at the 2018 awards show, She opted to wear a black tube top with a huge poofy skirt covered in gold polka dot details. A large statement necklace, elbow-length gloves, and a black headband completed her look. We always love to see what Rita is going to show up wearing on the red carpet and she absolutely did not disappoint this year. It may have just been our favorite look from her thus far.

Rita is best known for starring in the 1961 film West Side Story and is an executive producer of the remake which will be released in 2021. At tonight’s award show, she even revealed a first sneak peek at the highly anticipated movie. We absolutely loved the way Rita looked at the awards show and you can click through the gallery above to see more best dressed celebrities!