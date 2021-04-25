Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Andra Day & More Best Dressed Celebrities At the 2021 Oscars

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2021 Oscars & some of our favorite celebrities looked fabulous on the red carpet!

The 2021 Academy Awards are officially here and we could not be more excited. While this award show looked totally different than awards in the past, it was still just as fabulous. Some of our favorite stars hit the red carpet looking stunning in their dresses and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities from the evening.

Carey Mulligan stole the show when she arrived in a strapless gold sequin Valentine gown. The bodice featured a cut out on the waist and the skirt was a giant ballgown bottom that took up half off the carpet – it was gorgeous. She topped her look with a pair of Sophia Webster Rita Platform in Champagne Glitter. Glenn Close looked absolutely fabulous in a royal blue long-sleeve tunic covered in beads and sequins. The neckline of the top featured a sheer V-neck and she styled the top with a pair of straight leg bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of satin gloves and blue pumps. Regina King slayed in her skintight powder blue Louis Vuitton gown. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging V-neckline and big ruffled sleeves. The entire dress was lined with dazzling crystals as was the scalloped hemline.

Other notable looks came from Andra Day who dazzled in a sparkly gold metallic gown that was cut out on the side revealing her tiny waist. The gold gown fit her like a glove and she looked like a real-life Oscar. Marlee Matlin stunned in a black sparkly Vivienne Westwood gown paired with Sophia Webster Black Velvet Effie Platforms with a crystal heel. Viola Davis looked stunning as always when she arrived in a sleeveless white gown with a bodice completely made of cutouts and accessories from Forevermark jewelry.

There were so many other gorgeous looks on the red carpet and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.