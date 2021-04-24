Paulina Gretzky Sizzles In Button-Down Mini Dress For Stunning Beach Pics With ‘Best Friend’ Jeremy Cohen

Paulina Gretzky and her friend Jeremy Cohen shared stunning photos of themselves taking in the nice weather and waves at a beach.

Paulina Gretzky, 32, is looking gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo! The model was standing with one hand on the shoulder of her hunky pal Jeremy Cohen at a beach in the pic, which she shared on Apr. 23. They were standing in front of clear blue water and rocks as she rocked a tan button-down mini dress with long sleeves and he showed off a brown and white patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt and white striped bottoms.

“she my best friend @_jeremycohen,” Paulina captioned the epic pic. Jeremy also shared the pic to his own page along with another that showed them standing and happily posing with Paulina’s fiance Dustin Johnson, 36, and another pal. “Love this b*ach 📷 @kmelnichenko” he captioned it.

Once the pics were published, it didn’t take long for fans to write compliments in the comments section. “Gorgeous pic!” one follower enthused while another called the group “stunning.” A third said the photo “should be on a magazine” and a fourth called Jeremy a “handsome guy.”

Before Paulina and Jeremy shared their latest photos, they both posed for a different snapshot on Apr. 18. It took place in West Palm Beach, FL and the two friends posed while spending the day on the water with Dustin, and Miguel Rivera. The daughter of Wayne Gretzky, 60, stunned in a sleeveless tan figure-flattering mini dress as she held onto Jeremy, who was wearing a peach T-shirt and white striped bottoms, and smiled. Dustin, who was standing on the other side of Paulina, had on a white T-shirt and baseball cap and Miguel wore a gray polo shirt.

When Paulina’s not having fun with her friends, she’s spending alone time with Dustin and their two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 6, and River Jones Johnson, 3. The lovebirds have been engaged since 2013 and are already the cutest little family. Whether they’re enjoying quality time while on a getaway or the proud fiancee and mom is cheering on Dustin at his golf tournaments, there’s never a shortage of good times with these loved ones!