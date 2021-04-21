Khloe Kardashian Shares Sexy New Swimsuit Pics After Admitting She ‘Loves A Good Filter’

To get fans excited about Good American’s upcoming ‘CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA’ shoe collection, Khloe Kardashian slipped on the line’s new thong heels while rocking a cheeky swimsuit.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget the saying “if the shoe fits” — the shoe will fit, if it’s coming from Good American‘s upcoming “CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA Collection” that drops on April 22. Khloe Kardashian modeled one of her brand’s new Cinderella-inspired shoes, the $195 “CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA THONG” heels, in a new photo that Good American posted to its Instagram page on April 21. Khloe matched the heels’ black soles and straps with a cheeky black one-piece swimsuit. You can see the picture, here!

Khloe rocked the same swimsuit to wear another pair of heels from her forthcoming princess-inspired shoe collection: the $195 CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA WEDGE, which were a nude-colored heels with sexy strings to tie around your ankles and the same transparent, triangle-shaped heels seen on the “CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA THONG” heels. You can see that photo, here.

“SET YOUR ALARMS Get ready to be swept off your feet! CINDER-F*CKING-RELLA Collection Drops tomorrow. Shoes worthy of Cinderella herself,” read the caption underneath one of Khloe’s professional swimsuit selfies. It continued, “Rewrite the ending to your favorite fairytale. Picking our fav comment below to receive something special in their dms.”

Khloe looked gorgeous and fit in the swimsuit photos, which were edited with aesthetic vintage filters to match the Good American brand. The company’s co-founder sees no problem in applying such edits to photos, which she revealed after sharing a candid message amid her leaked bikini photo controversy earlier in April.

For a quick refresher, an unedited photo of a bikini-clan Khloe at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home was accidentally uploaded to Instagram. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement on April 5.

The leaked photo sparked backlash and resurfaced the age-old debate if the Kardashians are upholding unrealistic beauty standards. However, Khloe defended her choice to edit photos amid a lengthy statement about the bullying she has faced over her appearance: “I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.”