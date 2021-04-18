‘RHOA’ Recap: A Fight Breaks Out After Drew Accuses LaToya Of ‘Looking For Prophet D***’

Cynthia Bailey’s Christmas party ended in a disaster during the April 16 episode of ‘RHOA’.

LaToya Ali, 34, made a late entrance at Cynthia Bailey‘s cast holiday party, and she brought major drama with her. “Oh, perfect timing!” Drew Sidora, 35, said during the April 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as LaToya walked in the door. “She came to get her gift.”

Cynthia had arranged for everyone to participate in a White Elephant gift exchange, and she asked that each person spend $1,000 on their gifts. Even though not everyone enjoyed what the got — for some reason, Porsha Williams didn’t love the Tiffany & Co. jewelry she received from Cynthia — everyone spent the full amount. Well, everyone except for Drew. Drew basically brought a gag gift and then donated money to charity.

When it was Kenya Moore‘s turn, she picked the gift that Drew brought. And upon opening it, Kenya discovered a furry cat carrier with a wig inside — the same one that Kenya and LaToya poked fun at when Drew wore it at the beginning of the season. The gift also consisted of a boombox with a cassette tape. Kenya didn’t care enough to play it, as she was already pissed over the other half of the gift, but Porsha really wanted to hear it.

However, when the ladies discovered that it was just a taped phone call between Drew’s assistant and Prophet Anthony Lott, who Drew has accused LaToya of being in a romantic relationship with despite the fact that she’s married, they all tuned out. No one cares whether or not LaToya, who is actually divorcing her husband, and the prophet are dating, even though Drew’s been bringing it up every chance she gets.

Anyway, just as the tape stopped playing, LaToya arrived at the party and Drew said it was “perfect timing”. But when LaToya found out what had transpired before she got there, she made it known that she didn’t agree. “Drew, shut up,” LaToya snapped at Drew, who responded by calling her “disrespectful,” adding, “Something is wrong with you.”

“You weren’t looking for God!” Drew yelled back. “You were looking for some d***. You was looking for prophet d***.”

Then, LaToya fired back, “And your man looking for some new p****, ’cause yours is dried up”, before taking the wig and throwing it at Drew. Drew then stood up and jumped across Cynthia’s coffee table while taking swings at LaToya. Fortunately, security guards stepped in and broke up the fight, but things quickly turned ugly, so Cynthia ended her party early.

And just as Kenya was dragging LaToya out to her car, carolers arrived. But despite the drama, they just kept singing their sweet Christmas songs. It was rather hilarious if you ask us.

Want more drama? The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion premieres Sunday, April 25, at 8pm on Bravo.