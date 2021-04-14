‘RHONJ’ Recap: A Psychic Uncovers Teresa Giudice’s Secret New Romance

For weeks, the ‘RHONJ’ cast has been suspecting that Teresa’s dating someone, and this week, they got their confirmation.

A psychic dropped some major bombshells during the April 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only did she unveil Dolores Catania‘s health crisis and Melissa Gorga‘s marital issues, but she uncovered secrets about Teresa Giudice‘s dating life!

The suspicions about Teresa’s potential new romance started at the start of this week’s episode when Melissa, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider discussed how odd it was that Teresa couldn’t go to a recent get together they had. Teresa claimed she had a soccer tournament to attend, but despite posting her morning coffee on Instagram, and a few other highlights from throughout her day, no one saw anything involving soccer.

So the ladies weren’t too surprised when the psychic that Teresa invited to her house said that her recently deceased parents acknowledged that “love is in the air”. The psychic went on to say that “they’re embracing the relationship”. And as soon as she said that, everyone gasped, while Teresa started blushing.

“Even the psychic says Teresa’s getting it,” Margaret joked in her confessional, while further acknowledging that her suspicions were right.

“They’re giving you the green light on that,” the psychic added.

Melissa then tried finding out the person’s identity by asking the psychic, “Do you have any names or letters?”, but Teresa shut it down. She was blushing so hard and Melissa said she just wanted to scream out loud that “Teresa has a damn boyfriend”.

Like we said, no name was ever given, but we can only assume the psychic was getting visions of Teresa’s romance with Luis Ruelas, who she’s now madly in love with.

In other RHONJ news, Dolores revealed that she needs a biopsy after something strange turned up during a recent mammogram. And Jennifer Aydin tried finding peace between her mother and father, which involved her supporting her mom’s belief that she was emotionally abused by Jennifer’s father throughout their marriage. Melissa also told Joe Gorga that she’s going to talk to their daughter, Antonia, about the “birds and the bees” soon. He wasn’t thrilled about it, but they both said it was necessary.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.