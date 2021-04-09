‘Mama June’ Preview: Josh Urges Honey Boo Boo To See Sugar Bear As His Health Declines

Josh thinks Honey Boo Boo should talk with Sugar Bear, but she’s hesitant to see her father in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption.’

Josh Efird reveals to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson that Sugar Bear showed up here at the house to see Honey Boo Boo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 8 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. Sugar Bear asked for Josh’s help in getting to see Honey Boo Boo.

Josh tells the girls that he wants Honey Boo Boo to go with him to see Sugar Bear. “Ugh, no,” Pumpkin says in disgust. Josh reminds Pumpkin that he’s trusted her about Mama June.

“Your dad is not in great health,” Josh says to Honey Boo Boo. She asks if he’s OK. “Your father wants to come to you and talk,” Josh continues. “If I was sick and I really didn’t have a relationship with Ella, I would feel like the total sh*t. He probably does.”

Pumpkin admits in her confessional, “I mean when Josh puts it that way, I guess I would be a d*ck if I kept Alana away from her dad.” But it’s all down to Honey Boo Boo and what she wants to do. “I don’t really know if I want to see him,” Alana tells Josh and Pumpkin.

“You should,” Josh says. Pumpkin agrees with Josh this time. “I guess it won’t hurt,” Honey Boo Boo says.

The synopsis for the April 9 episode reads: “Pumpkin and Alana confront Mama for the first time in a year in a heart-wrenching reunion lead by family therapist Dr. Ish. Mama is faced with a surprise drug test and emotions run high. Geno does something unexpected that no one sees coming.”

Sugar Bear has been holding out hope that he and Alana can have a healthy father-daughter relationship. He recently suffered a health setback when he passed out in the bathroom of a restaurant. Jennifer Lamb found him nearly unconscious while sitting on the toilet. Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.