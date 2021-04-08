Lance Armstrong’s Son Luke, 21, Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Teen Girl In 2018

Luke Armstrong, the son of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, was reportedly arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl three years ago.

Luke David Armstrong, 21, was arrested in Austin, Texas, earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to a report by KXAN. According to the news outlet, who claims to have obtained the Austin Police Department affidavit, the son of Lance Armstrong allegedly picked up the accuser after she called him for a ride, because she had been drinking at a June 2018 party. The accuser reportedly told the APD in November 2020 that she didn’t remember riding in Armstrong’s truck but “remembered waking up on a couch at a house where Luke lived and being sexually assaulted.”

Luke, who was 18 at the time, allegedly “admitted to having sex with the victim at his dad’s house” during a December 2020 phone call. The Austin PD confirmed to HL that Luke was booked, though, at the time of publishing, they could not confirm charges. However, the Armstrong Family Lawyer, Randy Leavitt, gave HL this official statement: “A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur, and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke. What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people, with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed, certainly not three years later. However, thankfully, the Texas court system works and will establish Luke’s innocence.”

Luke was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday (Apr. 6), and the family is fully cooperating with the district attorney’s office, according to KXAN. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lance Armstrong’s camp for a comment on these allegations.

The Austin Police Department, per KXAN, interviewed multiple people who were “connected” to the accuser. Most of those who the police interviewed reportedly said that the alleged victim “indicated that she was sexually assaulted,” per the affidavit. However, KXAN also reports that one person told the police that the sex was consensual. “It wasn’t a one-time thing,” Leavitt said in a statement to the outlet. “They had something of a relationship going on for a brief period of time.”

Luke Armstrong was a walk-on member of the Rice University football team from 2018-2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and the university confirmed to KXAN that he is still a student at the school.