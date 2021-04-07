RHONJ’s Dina Manzo Teases Teresa Giudice For Near-Wardrobe Malfunction In High-Slit Dress

Oops! Teresa Giudice almost flashed her ‘chuckalina’ while posing for a cute photo with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

What are best friends for if they don’t troll you on social media for near-wardrobe malfunctions, right? That’s exactly what Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Dina Manzo did when Teresa Giudice wore a risky high-slit dress for an adorable new photo with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

“Your chuckalina almost made the photo,” Dina jokingly commented on Teresa’s new picture, which the Bravo star and her boyfriend took in The Bahamas. Dina then added, “Lol love you guys”.

We have to admit — we’ve never heard that term for what Dina’s referring to, but fans thought the joke was hilarious. “So many names for it that’s a new one for me hahahaha,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Her Chuckie! lol I remember y’all calling it that on the show way back when!”

Fortunately, there was no wardrobe malfunction, and Teresa looks incredibly happy standing beside her man. They actually recently reunited with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in The Bahamas so things must be getting pretty serious.

On March 31, Teresa and Joe’s 15-year-old daughter, Milania, posted a video on Instagram and it showed mom Teresa with boyfriend Luis sitting at one end of a dinner table. Joe was sitting just a few chairs down with their kids, along with 20-year-old Gia‘s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, between them. Joe posted a screenshot from the video to his own Instagram profile, and said the dinner in the Bahamas was a “great night out.” Sounds promising to us!

So both Joe and Dina approve of this relationship, as do Teresa’s kids — could wedding bells be next? Only time will tell, but we suspect a proposal could be right around the corner.