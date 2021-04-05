‘Deadly Illusions’ Star Greer Grammer Weighs In On The Epic Ending Mystery & The Sequel

‘Deadly Illusions’ is Netflix’s newest hit film. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Greer Grammer about that twisty ending. Is it Grace or Mary walking out of the hospital?!

Deadly Illusions didn’t just wrap things up in a neat little bow at the end of the film. The final moments of the Netflix movie left fans with even more questions. Was that Grace, Mary, or someone else walking out of the hospital? When Mary walked in, you could clearly see her face. The woman walking out has her hair covered with a scarf and sunglasses on. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Greer Grammer about what the ending really means.

“I think the main thing is you don’t know who’s walking out,” Greer told HollywoodLife in one of our latest editions of TVTalk. “You assume that it’s Mary, but you also think that it could be Grace. You don’t know. At least, that’s how I took it. It’s the same outfit, the same glasses and scarf that we were seeing when Elaine was killed, so we don’t fully know who does what and who’s leaving. People have their own theories.”