‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Relationship With Daughter Leah Deteriorates

Amber fought hard to convince her brother that she’s a ‘damn good mom’ during the March 30 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ — after she skipped her daughter’s birthday party.

We’re not quite sure what Amber Portwood was thinking during the March 30 episode of Teen Mom OG because despite saying that she wanted to try and repair her relationship with her daughter, Leah, Amber skipped the pre-teen’s birthday party.

It all started when Leah cringed at the thought of inviting her mom to her birthday party. Gary Shirley tried convincing daughter Leah that it was the right thing to do, despite their fractured relationship, but Leah said that the only thing her mom ever did for her was give birth to her. “We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot,” Leah said, referring to her stepmom. However, after some further poking and prodding, Gary finally talked Leah into inviting Amber to the party.

With Leah's birthday approaching, @AmberLPortwood hopes she and her daughter can get back on track on tonight's #TeenMomOG. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yIPAEuc0VL — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 30, 2021

But guess what? It didn’t even matter because in the end, Amber decided to skip the party. Initially, it wasn’t totally clear why Amber decided to miss the birthday bash, but later in the episode, she said she wanted to do something with Leah away from the cameras — just the two of them.

Amber also said that she wants a “really good relationship” with Leah and Gary’s family, but since Leah was also always “making excuses” for not wanting to see her, she thought it’d be best to give her “space”. Her brother, however, didn’t agree.

There's *a lot* more to come on this season of #TeenMomOG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EYy4bq3jr4 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 24, 2021

After Amber called her brother, he actually asked her to think about the “pain” Leah had “experienced” while she was “absent”, but Amber was quick to clap back and say, “I wasn’t absent”.

“I took care of her my damn self before I went to f***ing prison,” Amber yelled. And then her brother started talking about all the issues that Amber’s boyfriends brought into Leah’s life, and Amber refused to take responsibility for that, too. “I can’t do anything about what any ex was doing,” she said.

She then accused Gary and Kristina of telling Leah “lies” about “some things”, however, she wouldn’t elaborate on what she meant by that. But one thing that Amber did make clear was that she’s a “damn good mom”, no matter what anyone thinks — including Leah.

In other Teen Mom OG news, Maci Bookout tried coping with the aftermath of the shooting by going out with her friends, while Cheyenne Floyd decided to use her platform to discuss racial injustice on a new podcast. And Mackenzie McKee‘s friends went to visit her in Florida, where they questioned her rekindled marriage, as Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra got news that his sister had relapsed.

