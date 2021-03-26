Sonja Morgan’s Look-A-Like Daughter Quincy, 20, Makes Her IG Public & Teases Mom In Photos

Sonja Morgan’s daughter Quincy made her Instagram public, and she’s a spitting image of her mom!

Sonja Morgan‘s 20-year-old daughter, Quincy, switched her Instagram account from private to public on Wednesday, March 24. The fairly private college student, who boasts a casual 46k followers, has an Instagram feed like any other young adult. — Quincy shares photos with friends and her boyfriend, along with snaps from her travels, college events and her immaculate artwork. Quincy’s a talented painter, whose work has been featured in galleries around New York City.

While scrolling through her Instagram feed, fans couldn’t help but notice that Quincy is a spitting image of her mom — from their matching blonde hair to their similar facial features. The Real Housewives of New York star, 57, welcomed her daughter in October of 2000, with then-husband John Adams Morgan. The exes divorced in 2006.

On Mother’s Day in 2020, Quincy shared what’s arguably her most-liked post, when she re-created some of her reality star mom’s hilarious TV moments and glam shots. In one photo, Quincy emulated her mom’s now famous-meme — you know, the one of her wearing glasses and a tiara in bed with a TV remote in her hand. (It never gets old!)

In December of 2020, Quincy shared a sweet holiday photo with her mom and their pup Marley, who the artist called “the prodigious son” in her caption. Other photos show Quincy at college formal, Governor’s Ball in June 2019, and at New York City’s Pride Parade the very next month.

Quincy graduated from Taft School in 2019, and shared a candid photo of herself receiving her diploma during an outdoor ceremony. The Taft school is an academically rigorous co-educational college-preparatory boarding and day school for grades 9-12, located in Watertown, Connecticut.